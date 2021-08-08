CCSD releases ‘parent protocol guide’ ahead of Monday’s return to in-person classes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are many things to keep in mind while preparing Clark County School District students to go back to the classroom.
The district released a “parent protocol guide” on Sunday to help parents get their kids ready for an unprecedented school year, with mask requirements and extra health measures in place.
The guide advises that parents ask their children five questions before they head to school each morning, to ensure they are not feeling sick.
It also provides tips for parents to pass along to their kids, including:
- Staying at least six feet from other people outside of your home
- Avoid large group gatherings and close contact with other people
- Cover nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing or cough or sneeze into their upper sleeve or elbow
- Wash hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer when appropriate
- Wear a face mask
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth
For more back-to-school information from CCSD, click HERE.