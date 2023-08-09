LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is publicly releasing the salary increases it’s proposing to teachers as part of contract negotiations.

In an email sent to educators on Wednesday, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara says he’s offering a 7% increase the first year, and 1% the second year.

That’s lower than what the teacher’s union wants.

The Clark County Education Association is asking for a 10% pay bump the first year, and 8% the following year.

Another round of contract negotiations between CCSD and CCEA is set for Aug. 17 and 18.

Below is a copy of the full email Superintendent Jara sent to teachers:

Dear Licensed Employees,

It has been a wonderful first few days of the school year. It was encouraging to see that despite the continued misinformation being presented by CCEA leadership online and through the media, our educators are in the classroom with our students. Thank you for your continued commitment to our students and families.

As I continue to communicate, we intend to meet with the CCEA’s negotiating team on August 17 and 18 to continue our negotiations at the bargaining table. Until then, we want to share the plan we proposed on July 27 to provide licensed educators with appropriate compensation and benefits.

Since the start of negotiations with CCEA, CCSD has sought to correct the 2015 salary schedule that determines compensation for educators. CCEA has mischaracterized CCSD’s proposed rightsizing of the salary schedule and has rejected our offer to allocate funds for this needed fix in the upcoming contract.

The below information is being shared with all licensed employees because we believe it is important for you to know–despite what you’ve been told–that the District is committed to your success and well-being and ensuring that you receive truthful and factual information.

Our July 27 proposal:

Proposed Salary/health benefits for Licensed Professionals for 23-24 SY and 24-25 SY

Year 1 (23-24) Compensation

1. Salary advancement under the current Differentiated Salary program (being implemented as part of the current Agreement).

2. Column advancement under the new salary table related to the PGS (being implemented as part of the current Agreement).

3. One step advancement under the new salary table for the 2023-2024 year (being implemented as part of the current Agreement).

4. 6.875% salary adjustment for all, and raise the new starting pay to ~$52,556.

5. Implementation after the above adjustments, of the CCSD’s proposed Professional Salary Table (“PST”). $45 million will be allocated to the placement of employees in the new PST in year 1. Employees can request a review of their placement.

Year 2 (24-25) Compensation

1. 1% salary adjustment. New starting pay of ~$53,082.

2. One step advancement under the new PST for the 2024-2025 year.

3. An additional $45 million will be allocated to the placement of employees in the new PST in year 2. Employees can request a review of their placement.

SPED and Hard to Fill

1. A one column advancement for self-contained and autism classroom teachers. ($6k)

2. A one column advancement for “hard-to-fill” positions. This is subject to the parties reaching an agreement on the schools this would apply to (with a focus on the transformation network) and the definition of “hard-to-fill” positions.

Health Insurance

1. 10% increase in the CCSD contribution to the Teacher Health Trust in year 1 (23-24).

2. 5% increase in the CCSD contribution to the Teacher Health Trust in year 2 (24-25).

Paid Hours of Work

1. Classroom teachers covered by this Agreement shall be required to work at the school premises a regular workday of up to seven (7) hours and thirty (30) minutes, including the duty-free lunch period.

SB 231 Funding

1. Enter into an MOA providing that CCSD will allocate, for the 2023-2025 biennium, 66% of the SB 231 monies received from the state for CCEA bargaining employees raises, with a sunset date of June 30, 2025.

I appreciate your patience as we work through our differences and invite you to contact me with your questions.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jesus F. Jara

Superintendent of Schools