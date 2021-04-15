Schedule Released: CCSD Class of 2021 to celebrate graduation in-person

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District (CCSD) senior classes can rejoice, as the district has released its schedule for in-person graduation ceremonies. The district says events will begin May 26 and run through June 7.

The venues slated to host the ceremonies are as follows:

MGM Grand Garden Arena

Orleans Arena

Thomas & Mack Center

“This is a truly exciting time for our students and families, and we are proud to celebrate the Class of 2021,” said Linda Cavazos, CCSD Board of School Trustees president, in a news release. “You have faced and conquered many unique challenges this year, and on behalf of the Board of Trustees, I wish you the best in the future as you live your dreams and reach your goals.”

The district credits MGM Resorts International, Boyd Gaming and UNLV for helping make these events possible.

Parents and students should be on the lookout, as schools will communicate cap and gown distribution logistics in the coming weeks. They will also talk details on ticket allotment and social distancing guidelines.

CCSD Superintendent Jara expressed his appreciation for district students and families over the last months, saying:

“I appreciate the patience our students and families have shown during the last few months as we worked to provide the opportunity for students and families to experience in-person graduations. The way our community partners and Student Activities Department have rallied together, to provide venues for our families to experience a moment of pride as their young adults walk across that graduation stage, is truly appreciated.”

You can also find the full schedule on CCSD’s website.