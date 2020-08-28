CCSD releases distance learning update for first week of semester

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following the first week of distance learning for students and faculty, CCSD sent out an update to parents regarding the successes and issues through the first few school days.
According to the update, at total of 304,689 unique logins were detected on Canvas throughout the first four days of school.
CCSD officials also asked that students stick to guidelines for face-to-face instruction, and to keep behavior in line. Parents and students were also reminded to be aware of student’s cameras and to minimize distractions in the background of the camera.
You can read the full update below:
The first week of school required a lot of patience and flexibility on the part of our students, parents, licensed professionals, support professionals and administrators. Distance education has been and will continue to be successful because of all of your dedication to our children.
There were 304,689 unique logins into Canvas for the first four days of school where our students continue to learn. As we continue to rely on technology, it is important that all students have access to a computer device and the Internet.
If your child is in need of a device, please call your child’s school. If connectivity is needed for your home, please call the Family Resource Center at 888-616-2476.
We would like to ask for your help reminding our students that all the guidelines for behavior that are in place during face-to-face instruction remain in effect during distance education.
Please be aware that the synchronous (real-time) sessions have an open camera that also captures the environment around the students participating in the session. When possible, we recommend that the devices are set in a way that does not create distractions and minimizes movement in the background.
Thank you for your time and attention.CCSD Facebook Page