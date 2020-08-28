CCSD releases distance learning update for first week of semester

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following the first week of distance learning for students and faculty, CCSD sent out an update to parents regarding the successes and issues through the first few school days.

According to the update, at total of 304,689 unique logins were detected on Canvas throughout the first four days of school.

CCSD officials also asked that students stick to guidelines for face-to-face instruction, and to keep behavior in line. Parents and students were also reminded to be aware of student’s cameras and to minimize distractions in the background of the camera.

You can read the full update below: