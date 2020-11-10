CCSD students could return to campuses in January, hybrid learning plan outlines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District has released a 205-page plan for transitioning to a Hybrid Instructional Model ahead of the Board of Trustees’ Nov. 12 meeting. Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara and staff will present the plan for consideration.

On Thurs., Nov. 12 at 5pm the @CCSD_Trustees will be presented with a transitional plan and a recommendation for its consideration and possible action to move to the approved hybrid model. The plan can be viewed at https://t.co/p9GOcE5gQw pic.twitter.com/j7Kulkiif3 — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) November 10, 2020

“This plan follows the health and safety guidelines provided for schools but also gives our children the opportunity to address academic gaps and engage with their peers and adult educators,” said Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara in a district press release. “We must embrace this work with a relentless sense of urgency. Our children are depending on us.”

The plan outlines several aspects, including:

Transition timeline

Expectations

Health and safety

Facility preparation and maintenance

School operations

Food service

Transportation

Technology

Athletics

Human Resources

Communications

Per the timeline, employees are slated to report to work locations on Dec. 1. There are some exceptions, though, including those locations that don’t allow for social distancing and individual employees who can seek accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

On Jan. 4, the model would go into effect for:

Grades 11-12

Grade 6

Pre-K-Grade 2

Self-contained programs in all grade levels

On Jan. 11, the following grade levels would also transition into the hybrid model:

Grades 9-10

Grades 7-8

Grades 3-5

For the full report, view the file below.

Board of Trustees President Lola Brooks said, “The well being of our students is one of our highest priorities. The Board of School Trustees will consider multiple factors as we review the transition plan being proposed by staff. The Board appreciates all the time and energy staff continues to dedicate to this challenging task and recognizes the importance of a thorough plan to address health and safety concerns. The transition plan will be discussed in greater detail during our meeting on Nov. 12.”

The National Education Association of Southern Nevada issued a statement Monday night, opposing the return of teachers and students to the classroom at this time. It reads in part:

On Thursday November 12, 2020 the Clark County Board of Trustees will have a vote as to whether schools should re-open for in person face to face instruction. NEA of Southern Nevada Stands in strong opposition to re-opening at this time. NEA of Southern Nevada

Vicki Kreidel, president of the union, said in the statement,” We must prioritize human lives, and re-opening schools for face to face instruction during the current spike would be putting other interests above the lives of our educators. Clark County is no where near the 5% positivity rate recommended by the WHO and CDC (a recommendation also adopted by the CCSD Trustees earlier this year). It would be dangerous and demoralizing to ignore those recommendations.”

RELEASE: NEA OF SOUTHERN NEVADA OPPOSES RE-OPENING FOR IN-PERSON INSTRUCTION AT THIS TIME https://t.co/C4YZbq70Y1 pic.twitter.com/VevKzB2dw9 — NEA-SN (@NEASNV) November 10, 2020

The district says of note, the plan is not final and dates are subject to change, taking evolving health conditions and future information into consideration.

CCSD also says it will launch a COVID-19 positive cases dashboard. The resource will be accessible to students, parents, staff and the public.