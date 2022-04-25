LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Online registration is now available for those who want to register Clark County School District students for the upcoming school year.

If you are new to the district, registration can be done at this link. If you currently have enrolled students, you can register using the Parent Portal via Infinite Campus. If you have an account, you will see an announcement with a link connecting you to the registration page. If you have multiple children to register, there is an option to copy the responses, in some cases, from one child to the next to speed up the process.

This year, students entering kindergarten must be five years old by the first day of school which is Aug. 8, 2022.

To find out which school your child is zoned for you can click this link.