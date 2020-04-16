CCSD registration for 2020-21 school year now open

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Online registration for Clark County School District (CCSD) students is now open. Parents should note that the 2020-21 school year is scheduled to begin on Aug. 10.

Families new to CCSD can begin their registration process online at the website register.ccsd.net.

Families with students currently enrolled with CCSD must complete registration using the Parent Portal via Infinite Campus.

The process should take less than five minutes for existing CCSD households.

Parents or guardians who already have an Infinite Campus account will see an announcement through the Parent Portal and a link connecting them to the 2020-21 registration page.

Student Record Services Director Greg Manzi noted that each year the department responds to feedback from families and improves the process of completing the registration online.

New for this year, families will be able to review the CCSD K -12 Student Code of Conduct. Families with multiple children will also see an option in certain areas to copy the responses from one child to the next, speeding up the process.

Manzi added, “Families can use a computer or a mobile device to complete registration.”

CCSD urges all parents to register and enroll their students by the first day of class, due to the funding methods used by the state of Nevada.

“Completing online registration is the first step in the enrollment process and allows existing families to update their contact information, which is critical for school staff to get in contact with families,” said Manzi.

“It is important to complete the online registration as soon as possible so that each school site can complete their site-specific portion of enrollment and student schedules. The District is funded based on the average daily enrollment each quarter, therefore completing the process of registration and enrollment by the first day of school is essential,” added Student Record Services Director Greg Manzi.

To find out which school a student is zoned for, parents may visit this website.

For details regarding registration requirements, parents may visit register.ccsd.net.

For more information about CCSD, visit ccsd.net.