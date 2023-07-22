LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Government Finance Officers Association awarded Clark County School District with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, which is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.

“It is an honor to be recognized year after year for this distinction,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “We remain transparent and efficient in our financial reporting and it is imperative the district’s standards remain high.”

