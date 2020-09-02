CCSD receives donation of 15,000 hand sanitizers and masks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County and Washoe School Districts received a large PPE and hand sanitizer donation from SilverSummit Healthplan Wednesday morning.

SilverSummit Healthplan‘s CEO Eric Schmaker and Nicole Figles, the plan’s Vice President of Population Health Management and Clinical Operations were on-site for the donation of 15,000 hand sanitizers and masks to the Clark County School District.

According to the release, the PPE materials received exceeded requirements, with a total of 20,000 PPE hand sanitizers and mask picked up by CCSD employees.