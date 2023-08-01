LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) has reached what they call a “tentative agreement” with the Education Support Employees Association (ESEA) and Teamsters Local 14, CCSD said in a release Tuesday.

According to the release, the contract will be reviewed by the Board of School Trustees at an Aug. 4 special board meeting. The ESEA and Teamsters Local 14 will also need to vote on the agreement.

“ESEA and Teamsters Local 14 will bring this tentative agreement to our members, who are an important link to our students’ education, for a ratification vote, Jan Giles, ESEA President said. “Negotiations are never easy, but we believe this agreement provides important steps in the recruitment and retention of support professionals.”

The tentative agreement comes after months of negotiations. The tentative contract agreement with the ESEA for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years includes:

$15 per hour minimum for all support professional positions

Salary scale increase: Year one: 8.65% increase in compensation (inclusive of the 1.875% increase that was already provided as of July 1, 2023) plus one-step advancement on the salary schedule; Year two: 2% salary increase plus one-step advancement on salary schedule.

Healthcare increase: Year one 15% increase to CCSD’s contribution; Year two increase of 5%

Various internal compensation adjustments

We will negotiate a separate agreement regarding the available monies allocated in SB 231.

ESEA represents CCSD Support Professionals. This includes bus drivers, Specialized Programs Teacher Assistants (SPTA), custodians, food service workers, skilled trades, facilities maintenance, landscaping, and office staff.

“The Board of School Trustees and I are encouraged to see the collaborative approach between our Support Professionals and the District,” CCSD Board of School Trustees President Evelyn Garcia-Morales said. “We appreciate ESEA’s partnership as we all work to compensate our Support Professionals as our focus remains on student success.”

“Our support professionals are integral to educating and preparing our students academically for their futures. Without them, we could not accomplish our purpose, and I am thrilled to close this contact prior to the start of school on August 7,” Superintendent Jesus F. Jara said.

The District is continuing to negotiate with the other three bargaining units that represent CCSD employees, including the Clark County Education Association (CCEA), the Police Officers Association (POA) of the Clark County School District, and the Police Administrators Association (PAA) of the Clark County School District.