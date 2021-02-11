CCSD reaches agreement with education unions, planning safe return to school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is putting plans in place to ensure both teachers and students are safe when returning to school. In a little more than two weeks, Pre-K through third-grade students will transition to a hybrid learning model.

On Thursday night, the district reached agreements with local unions, again focusing on staff and student safety. These groups include the Clark County Education Association (CCEA), Education Support Employees Association (ESEA) and the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees (CCASAPE).

The nearly $3 million agreement will address the safety concerns of employees across the district. Concerns include providing things like masks and disinfectants, as we get closer to the a partial reopening of campuses.

This plan includes personal protective equipment for every employee. Each employee will also be required to undergo daily symptom screening and mandatory monthly COVID-19 testing.

The new agreement also provides additional compensation for any extra duties performed for some staff.

If an employee does test positive, they have the option to work from home, if possible, and can return in person after a negative test.

There were more than 100 pages of public comments submitted to Thursday night’s meeting. A lot asked for sports to be brought back for students. It is something Gov. Steve Sisolak talked about in his address. He says right now, the focus is to get students back to class first.