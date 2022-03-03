LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is ramping up its hiring efforts with its ‘You Grow, We Grow’ recruitment program announced on Thursday.



Jerania Mancilla, who works as an assistant teacher at C.C. Ronnow Elementary School shared her talent for teaching with 8 News Now.



“I don’t consider it a job,” Mancilla said. “I consider it a passion.”

She’s held her current position since she graduated high school in 2018, but she now has her sights set on a teaching license.

Mancilla is therefore taking classes while she works in her support staff position to make this happen.

“Once I started,” Mancilla explained. “That helped me actually know that I wanted to be a teacher.”

Rachel Ruttan is a ‘teacher in training’ instructor at Rancho High School. She spends her days preparing high school students for careers in education.



“We need teachers,” Ruttan told 8 News Now. “We not only need teachers; we need great teachers.”

This is all part of CCSD’s ‘You Grow, We Grow’ recruitment campaign to ramp up hiring and combat a chronic teacher shortage.



CCSD’s website lists just over 1,300 teacher job openings for the upcoming school year, and CCSD Recruitment Director Steven Flak hopes to find those candidates here locally.



“We are going to try to improve how many teachers we produce here in the state,” Flak explained.

This program is touching future teachers like Jerania, who told 8 News Now she is eager to commit to this next phase of her career.



“I know they need the people out there,” Mancilla concluded. “So, I am actually trying so hard to finish.”

CCSD’s Recruitment Director said in addition to the 1,300 vacancies for next year, they have around 77 current teacher openings.



For more information on the ‘You Grow, We Grow’ campaign, click HERE.

A link to search CCSD teacher vacancies is provided HERE.