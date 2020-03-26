CCSD provides ‘Learning Line’ to assist students with distance education

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CCSD has created a ‘Learning Line’ to assist students and their families as they transition to online learning amid school closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The service allows CCSD personnel to provide support for students in both English and Spanish over the telephone, to maximize learning through distance education.

The ‘Learning Line’ can be reached at (702)799-6644.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara sent the following message regarding distance learning: