CCSD provides ‘Learning Line’ to assist students with distance education

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CCSD has created a ‘Learning Line’ to assist students and their families as they transition to online learning amid school closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The service allows CCSD personnel to provide support for students in both English and Spanish over the telephone, to maximize learning through distance education.
The ‘Learning Line’ can be reached at (702)799-6644.
Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara sent the following message regarding distance learning:
On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, CCSD launched the Learning Line, a service where CCSD personnel provide support for all students via telephone to maximize learning through distance education. Yesterday, we responded to 291 calls to service our students and families.
Parents and students can access the Learning Line by calling 702-799-6644. Educators will be available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. to assist students in both English and Spanish during scheduled school days.
CCSD’s information on the student learning extension opportunities can be found at ccsd.net.
Once more, I want to thank our students, families, and employees for their patience and commitment to continue providing learning opportunities for our students as we move through these unprecedented closures.Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara