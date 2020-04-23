CCSD provides distance learning update

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following the governor’s announcement, the Clark County School District revealed distance education will continue until May 20th — the last day of school.

But, CCSD is dealing with a digital divide.

Thousands of students don’t have access to certain technology or devices, but efforts continue to help with the situation.

Distance learning for @ClarkCountySch to continue until May 20, when schools get out for summer break. Chromebook deployments are still happening. Elementary schools started distributing them last week #8NN pic.twitter.com/louQynGEPT — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) April 22, 2020

CCSD made a significant investment to expand the Google Chromebook program during distance learning. The district used federal grant money to buy 46,000 devices.

Recent data shows the district has 200,000 Chromebooks, with 55,000 currently distributed to schools. There are still 145,000 awaiting deployment.

The first phase focused on high school seniors and expanded to middle school students. Elementary students started picking up devices last week.

“The more that we can get them to have access to the learning that we’re trying to get them to do, of course, its excellent,” said CCSD teacher Shelly Lyn Marshall. “The more they have that available, the more we can get out of them.”

The Public Education Foundation is raising money to buy more devices for CCSD. The nonprofit has reported receiving nearly $600,000 in donations.

Distance education is not only online. Paper assignments are also available at food distribution sites. The latest numbers show CCSD printed more than 39,000 learning materials last week.

The district is expected to give an update on distance learning at Thursday’s board of trustees meeting. CCSD plans to also share details on closing out the school year.