CCSD proposal mixes in-person teaching with online learning for upcoming school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District superintendent says the plan on the table for fall isn’t perfect, but details are being worked out.

With the plan on the table, students will be on campus a few days a week. Some parents still see a lot of hurdles with this, but CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara says they are working to make adjustments.

After Thursday night’s board of trustees meeting, parents like Kati Novine still have concerns.

“I am a single parent, so it is just me it is not feasible,” Novine said. “Both of my kids are autistic so they have IEPs, they are not going to meet their IEP goals and benchmarks in two days.”

Board members discussed a drafted plan for the new school year. Students would go to a classroom two days per week. The rest would be online. This would help the district meet Phase 2 restrictions.

8 News Now spoke to Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. Regarding childcare programs, like “Safe Key,” he says he met with city and county partners to discuss options moving forward.

“We look at our student enrollment, our class size and our building space. We can only put 18 kids in a classroom,” said Superintendent Jara. “So, how do we find ways that we meet the demands that are set before us to be able to do this and then also support our families.”

There are also discussions on what will be needed for students with special needs.

“I have full confidence in the team here,” said Superintendent Jara. “For our special needs students, it is a population of students that we have to make sure that we comply not only with the individual educational plans but also some our most vulnerable students.”

Parents will still have an option to do all online if they want.

A final decision on a plan is expected July 9th.