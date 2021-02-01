CCSD principals working to develop transitional plan for hybrid learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is one month away from hybrid learning. Pre-K to third-grade students will be the first to try attending classes on campus a couple of days while completing digital coursework during the week.

Right now, school leaders are reviewing the most recent school district questionnaire released by CCSD to find out which students want to come back to school.

“Now it’s the follow up to make sure that those results still match the intention,” said Ryan Lewis, the principal at Garehime Elementary School.

Lewis says the CCSD survey shows a split among families who have children attending his school.

“We have about 50% of our kids that have an interest in coming back,” Lewis said. However, I will tell you that has lessoned a little bit once they’ve truly understand the number of days the kids would be on campus.”

Students who are planning to choose hyrbid learning attend class in a building twice a week. That adds up to less than 30 days on campus for the remainder of the school year.

“You’ve got to start somewhere, and two days a week is somewhere,” said Brittany Provencher, parent.

Parents and Provencher support hyrbid learning — even with the likely restrictions making it an atypical school day.

“Even if it is socially distanced, even if they’re eating their school class lunch in the classrooms, you know, these kids need that little bit of interaction,” said Provencher said.

But then there are parents who feel like Brandi Hecht who says, “I’m not sending my children back.”

Hecht questions changing the children’s schedules.

“We’re opening so quick because of mental health, but yet, we’re changing everything these children have had consistant for the last six months,” Hecht said. “What is that going to do to them?”

That change likely includes students not getting the same teacher. It’s a challenge Lewis says he and his colleagues aim to address.

“It’s going to vary building to building,” Lewis said.

Principal Lewis says the hyrbid plan will be the same across campuses, but he says expect the implementation to vary at schools depending on students and staff’s needs.