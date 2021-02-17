CCSD Principals wait for plan approval less than two weeks away from start of hybrid learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re 12 days away from the start of hybrid learning for some pre-kindergarten to third grade Clark County School District students.

Some secondary school students may also be back on campus next month, not for hybrid learning, but possibly participating in voluntary small groups.

Various principals were submitting plans based on their school needs earlier this month. Some continue waiting for approval from regional superintendents, including Tam Larnerd, who wants students returning March 1.

“Hopefully we’ll get it soon so we can really start working on the logistics,” Principal Larnerd said. “The clock is ticking for this school year.”

Tam Larnerd — Spring Valley High School Principal

The Spring Valley High School principal says his plan focuses on three areas — students struggling emotionally, seniors at risk of not graduating and those in advanced placement or the International Baccalaureate Program.

“Bring them in groups to work with their teachers,” Principal Larnerd said For the IB kids, these exams are the culminating assessment of two years in these classes.”

Across town at Las Vegas High School in the east valley, Principal Ron Guerzon keeps his plan fairly broad.

“At any given time, we want only 10 percent of the student body to be on campus and that’s about 270 kids and it would require at least 30 teachers,” Principal Guerzon said.

Ron Guerzon — Las Vegas High School Principal

Both Guerzon and Larnerd are requesting bus service — an ask originally not offered by the district when trustees agreed to bring small groups on campus.

“I believe the equity voices were heard,” Principal Larnerd said. “If we’re going to offer this to some students, we really need to offer it to all.”

Transportation staff will review plans and are expected to collaborate with schools to best fullfil the requests.

Some parents say the lack of consistancy among schools is frustrating.

The district continues focusing on the return of lower elementary school students to class on March 1.