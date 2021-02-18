CCSD principal gives behind-the-scenes look at school reopening plans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re 11 days away from some lower elementary Clark County School District students returning to buildings for hybrid learning — a mix of in-person and online.

Elementary schools are making adjustments to welcome back pre-kindgergarten to third grade students on march first.

Parents can expect each school to be a little different because of logistics, but one principal shared some photos with 8 News Now to offer a behind the scenes look.

Dondero elementary school is getting ready to welcome back students.

Pictures show “A” and “B” stickers on desks to designate the cohort — marking where students sit six feet apart depending on the day in class.

On the playground — colorful markers with the dolphin mascot indicate social distancing.

Also, staff will give each student a backpack to carry their computer between home and the classroom.

Each child will also receive supplies specifically for their desk, but do not expect this at all campuses.

“Each school has different needs based on the population they serve, and they obviously are going to be prepared for that,” said Ryan Lewis, Garehime Elementary School Principal.

Principal Lewis says collaboration continues among his colleagues.

“Kind of vetting out procedures, having ideas, troubleshooting as things come arise,” Principal Lewis said.

He remains mindful of the fourth and fifth graders unable to start hyrbid learning, yet. He submitted a plan to bring voluntary small groups on campus.

“So, we are ready to invite those kids back when we’re given the greenlight to do so and give them the attention they deserve as well,” Principal Lewis said.

Rebecca Garcia questions the lack of consistency. The Nevada Parent Teacher Association president says some students already came back for tutoring, while others continue waiting.

“There’s still a lot of confusion and unknown answers,” said PTA President Garcia. “So far, we’ve received very little reassurance from the district about how equity is going to be ensured for all students.”

The district expects elementary schools to inform families this week of their child’s cohort assignment.

Some teachers will be back in the classroom starting Monday to prepare for March 1.