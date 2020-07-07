CCSD principal battling COVID-19 shares his story, urgent message

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County School District principal is in the hospital fighting to stay alive after contracting COVID-19.

Laurence Derasmo, principal at Roger Bryan Elementary School, was admitted Saturday after he was unable to breathe. He’d been monitoring his symptoms at home.

The 39-year-old currently has pneumonia in both lungs but says the medicine helps.

He is using technology to share updates from his hospital bed and warns everyone to take the virus seriously.

“It turned my life upside down in an instant, and I don’t want anybody else to have to go through sitting in a hospital room by themselves contemplating if they’re going to live or die for a night out at the casino,” Derasmo said.

He also touched on CCSD and the possibility of reopening next month.

