CCSD preps for possible teachers’ strike; files request for injunction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District has taken steps to seek relief from a possible teachers’ strike by filing an injunction. A teachers’ strike is illegal in the state of Nevada so the court can fine the union $50,000 along with other penalties.

The district sent the following statement:

“With parents and guardians on high alert, this afternoon, the Clark County School District (CCSD) filed a request for an injunction with the courts to stop a crippling strike that would be devastating to the academic outcomes and economy of the entire state of Nevada. Last week, district leadership requested mediation with the Clark County Education Association (CCEA) after CCEA rejected the district’s most recent offer during teacher contract negotiations. District leadership had hoped that a reasonable compromise could be met during the mediation process, but CCEA has yet to agree to mediate.” “The law currently requires mediation as a key step in the bargaining process, when both sides cannot reach a compromise. District leadership, adhering to the letter of the law, requested this step. CCSD filed the request of injunctive relief with the courts to prevent a strike from occurring and to calm the community and maintain predictability in our student’s lives. To date, the offer that sits on the table provides a significant 3% pay raise, step increase and additional towards health insurance which equates to a 4% benefit increase.” “The union’s sticking point in current negotiation talks resides around funding for the Professional Growth System (PGS). Currently, approximately 10% of the CCSD teaching force benefits from PGS. With limited financial resources available, the district is still optimistic that a sensible agreement can be met to end any possibility of a strike.” “Over the weekend, CCSD leadership continued to review and analyze the district’s finances, looking for creative ways to provide additional funding.” “We are looking at every department, every function to see if there’s a way to find the resources. No line item will be overlooked during this very thorough review process,” stated Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara.” “We want to avert a strike by any means. We sought a request for injunctive relief to protect our 320,000 precious assets and our community. It’s not the move we wanted, but in the interest of the families we serve, we had no other possible choice.” “For more information, on what teachers can expect if a strike were to occur, the district has compiled a comprehensive list of Frequently Asked Questions. Timely updates will be provided to the community as the bargaining process continues.”

The Clark County Education Association had something to say about the district’s latest move. In a statement posted on its website, CCEA said in part, “Today CCSD went to court to try to stop a scheduled strike. This comes as no surprise. What CCSD cannot get at the negotiation table it is trying to get through the courts.”

