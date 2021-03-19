CCSD prepares for more students to return to classrooms Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are a few days away from getting even more students back in the classroom. On Monday, the Clark County School District will welcome back grades six, nine and twelve in a hybrid model.

8 News Now went to Valley High School Friday, to get a first-hand look at what students can expect on their first day back.

Next week, 49 high schools will welcome back students for some in-person instruction.

Valley High School math teacher Lauren Engel hasn’t seen students in-person in over a year.

“I’m really excited to welcome back Freshman to campus who have never been to campus before,” Engel said.

Only nine kids will be seated in her classroom at a time, with a designated seating chart based on their cohort.

Principal Ramona Esparza is providing students with color-coded arm bands and requiring teachers to display attendance in the classroom.

“Cohort A will get a red band and cohort b will get a blue band,” said Principal Esparza. “So that we know exactly which student was there that day, just in case an incident were to happen, or test positive. Then we can go back and contact trace.”

Foot-operated hand sanitizing stations will be placed around the school.

Some doors have been modified with these levers, which require individuals to use their forearm to open it.

Students and staff will only have two ways to get into the school, to cut back on contact.

“We want learning to be fun and it’s been such a different year for everybody. So, we want to say to them it’s safe to come back, we’re here for you, we are ready to receive you, and we’re going to finish this year strong,” Principal Esparza said.

CCSD has not made modifications to the current reopening plans.

When asked about the CDC now allowing students to sit 3-feet apart instead of 6-feet, they said that could depend on classroom size.

“It depends on how many students are coming back for a particular class, and the size of the classroom,” said CCSD Communications Director Melinda Malone. “But we will space as much as we can.”

CCSD is also working on end-of-year activities.

Each school will lay out their own graduation plan.

When it comes to prom, the district says it will depend on current safety guidelines, but they will give updates ahead of time.