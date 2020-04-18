CCSD postpones graduation dates for 2020 class

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District has postponed the graduation dates for the Class of 2020. CCSD sent the following message to parents via Parent Link on Friday.

The message sent to parents is below:

Due to COVID-19, the Clark County School District (CCSD) will be postponing graduation ceremony dates for the Class of 2020. Individual schools, in collaboration with central office and region leadership, will develop school-specific celebration plans that will fit their particular school community needs. All graduation ceremonies will observe the up-to-date Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, including social distancing, and will keep the safety of students, staff, and community at large as a priority. Specific information on graduation celebrations for the Class of 2020 will be shared with school communities when the school plans are finalized.

No other details were released.