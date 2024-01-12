LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Clark County School District Police Department officer who died after a medical episode while on duty will be honored in the days to come.

Officer Andrew Craft passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 10, after a student found him unresponsive at Mojave High School. School police officers performed CPR on their colleague, but their attempts were unsuccessful, according to Clark County School Police Officers Association President Matthew Caldwell.

The 37-year-old officer had been with the department since 2018. Officer Craft worked as a patrol officer and recently earned his motor officer certification.

CCSDPD will hold a public memorial for Officer Craft on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at Central Church at 10 a.m. Details on the procession for Officer Craft to Central Church, located at 1001 New Beginnings Dr, Henderson, NV 89011, are being finalized and will be provided at a later date.

Ahead of the public memorial on Thursday, the Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF) has also scheduled a public ceremony for the community and law enforcement to gather at Legacy High School on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at 4 p.m.

Craft had previously served as a Nevada State Police trooper. He is survived by his father, brother, and 16-year-old son.

The IPOF has established an account to support Officer Craft’s family.