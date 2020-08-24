CCSD Police to enforce school zones, rules during distance education

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Even though students will be learning from home, CCSD Police officers plan to enforce traffic in school zones.

The motorcycle motor team known as the “Fab Five” plan to enforce he rules of the road, in order to keep all safe around campuses.

Sergeant Bryan Zink with CCSD Police is reminding the public that if you are pulled over, you will be subject to the normal fines you’d get in an active school zone.

“Just because there may not be kids inside the building, all the laws that apply to the school building when kids are there, still apply,” he said.

That’s because more than 300 schools are designated by CCSD as food distribution sites. This creates a possible traffic situation as families pick up meals each day.

“Please slow down and pay attention to those signs,” Sgt. Zink urged.

CCSD PD during a school zone enforcement in 2019.

He says officers’ duties this year go beyond traffic and food distribution. CCSD Police will be on patrol and checking security at schools.

“We want our staff to feel safe that they come to these buildings at 6 o’clock in the morning,” Sgt. Zink said.

The department is also focusing on finding students not in their online classes.

“We’ve got a great new program that the Juvenile Justice Program started which is called T-POP which is Truancy Prevention Outreach Program,” he explained.

Zink says officers can refer students for resources.

“Say we go to a park at 12 p.m. or 11 a.m. and there’s a large group of kids who should be at home learning, then we can get all their basic information, student ID number, date of birth, school they should be attending… then we’ll pass that information on to Juvenile Justice and they’ll start outreach,” he said.

Various jurisdictions control the school zone lights. As a reminder, school rules also apply when visiting a CCSD campus, which means no drugs or guns allowed on school properties.