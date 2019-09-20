CCSD Police to add more officers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Expect to see more officers at Clark County Schools. The Board of Trustees approved a grant last week, allowing the largest hiring of officers to the department in a decade.

Funding for the roughly $5 million grant comes from the Nevada Department of Education. That money not only expands positions but equips and trains new officers.

School safety remains a priority for parents picking up students at Spring Valley High School. James Santorufo is a parent, and says he welcomes more officers eventually coming to school campuses.

“I think it’s safe now, but I think there is always room for improvement,” Santorufo said. “The more we have, the better off the students will be.”

CCSD Police plan to hire between 25 and 35 new officers over two years.

“This will be one of the first, one of the biggest hirings that we’ve ever done,” Sgt. Bryan Zink said. “Anytime we can put more officers out in the field that increases our presence so they’re able to identify or be able to see things happening.”

The department also wants to promote five officers to the rank of sergeant to help boost safety at all Clark County Schools.

The grant for the positions ends in two years, but the department plans to incorporate the costs later into the budget.

“We’ve never had a time in the history of our department where we actually had to cut people because when it comes to public safety, there’s always places we can find money,” Zink said.

CCSD Police say the additions won’t happen overnight and advise parents to give the process time.