LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The actions of two Clark County School District police officers today will leave an endearing memory for a local girl.

According to a social media post from the department, traffic unit officers K. Pinto and C. Lorenco found the girl’s lost blanket. “This little one lost her blanket. Not any blanket. THE blanket. Officers knew this was of utmost importance and sprang into action!”

The Facebook post even poked fun at themselves by writing, “While investigating a missing donut case during National Donut Day, these fine Traffic Unit officers came upon something more important!”

Officer K Pinto (left) and Officer C. Lorenco (right). (CCSDPD)

The officers said the little girl was so excited and happy to see her blanket returned she was jumping up and down.

As CCSDPD notes in the post, “Not all heroes wear capes.” It’s also good to give credit where credit is due.