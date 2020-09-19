CCSD Police recover 6 firearms since beginning of school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District Police Department has recovered six firearms since the beginning of the school year. Five of them were on school campuses, and the other was found during a traffic stop.

The department’s most recent arrest happened the night of Sept. 17 at Desert Pines High School. Three guns were found in a car while an officer was doing a property check. Three adults were arrested.

According to Sgt. Bryan Zink, the other two firearms were recovered at Southeast Career Technical Academy and Orr Middle School on different dates.

All of the incidents happened after school hours. Those involved were not CCSD employees.

Firearms are turned over to the joint Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Task Force. They undergo forensic testing to see if they are connected to other crimes.