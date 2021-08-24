CCSD Police officer fights roadside blaze

MOAPA VALLEY, Nev (KLAS) – A Clark County School District Police officer jumped into action when a fifth-wheel trailer vehicle burst into flames on the side of I-15.

Officer James Lescinsky fighters a fire in Moapa Valley. Courtesy: CCSDPD

CCSD Police posted pictures of the firefight on Facebook. Officials said Officer James Lescinsky, who is assigned to Moapa area schools, noticed sparks coming from the bottom of the trailer. Lescinsky was able to alert the driver and have him pull over safely.

But that’s when a fire started under the trailer. Police say Lescinsky removed three propane tanks and tried to use a small fire extinguisher. He was then able to flag down a nearby farmer who pulled a water cannon truck from a nearby field. Lescinsky held the flames at bay until Moapa Valley Firefighters arrived.

The owners of the RV were traveling from Florida. CCSDPD said the tourists appreciated Lescinsky’s efforts.