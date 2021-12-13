Update: CCSD Police find gun on West Prep campus, 2 students arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two students were taken into custody Monday after a gun was found on the campus of West Preparatory Academy. During the incident, the school was placed on lockdown but according to principal Yolanda Brown, there were no threats to the school.

Brown sent a letter to parents to inform them that the gun was found by CCSD Police as they conducted a search after investigating a report of a weapon on campus. The school is located at 2050 Sapphire Store Avenue and serves Pre-K through 12th graders.

Brown wrote the “safety of our students is the number one priority.” She said after the lockdown was lifted students returned to regular instruction.

Brown said the incident serves as a reminder to parents and students to look out for each other and report any suspicious activity.