CCSD Police Department celebrates 30 years with special ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The CCSD Police Department celebrated its 30th anniversary today. A ceremony was held to recognize officers being promoted, as well as those receiving special honors.

Among those honored were distinguished officers who have gone above and beyond to keep our schools and kids safe, like Officer Andrew Beatty, who received two lifesaving awards. He saved a student’s life at Sunrise Mountain High School.

The young man was running the bleachers when he suffered cardiac arrest. When Officer Beatty and Officer Curry arrived, Beatty, being a former paramedic, started to direct everyone on scene with how to effectively start CPR and use the AED. School staff pitched in to assist.

Officer Beatty received today’s award from his father. “He was in the academy, and he’s getting ready to retire,” said Beatty. “It’s a great honor to get to work side-by-side from him, receiving this award from him. It feels great to have family that is always on board and supportive.”

Beatty received a second lifesaving award stemming from an incident where he and other officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding on a Ranch High School student who suffered a gunshot wound.

There were also five individuals who received promotions to detective, sergeant and lieutenant. A big congratulations to all!