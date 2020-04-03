CCSD Police Chief Jim Ketsaa retires after nearly a decade of leadership

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara announced the retirement of CCSD Police Chief Jim Ketsaa after nearly a decade of leading officers in the nation’s fifth-largest school district police department.

Chief Ketsaa has been a part of the CCSD Police Department since 1991. He started as a campus officer after working as a firefighter and police officer in New York.

Since being appointed chief in 2012, Ketsaa has spearheaded a number of critical safety measures which include the random weapons search program, the implementation of the motors unit, CCSD PD’s K9 unit as well as the implementation of SafeVoice.

“I would like to thank Chief Ketssa for his years of dedication to our students and staff while working to ensure school safety,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara said.

“In my time with Chief Ketsaa it is clear that his leadership has provided his officers with the tools and knowledge needed to continue to keep our students safe. I am confident the department will continue to succeed for decades to come because of the example he has set for every officer in CCSD,” added Jarads.

As of April 1, CCSD Police Department Captain Mike Blackeye has been appointed Interim Chief as Superintendent Jara begins the search for a permanent replacement.

Captain Blackeye has been with the department since 2003.