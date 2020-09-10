CCSD Police awarded $500K from DOJ to improve school safety

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Clark County School District Police were just awarded $500K to aid in improving school safety. According to U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada, the money is coming from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP).

“On behalf of our communities, we appreciate this grant from the COPS Office to help the Clark County School District safeguard our children and schools,” said U.S. Attorney Trutanich. “These funds are a significant step towards keeping children in Clark County and across the country out of harm’s way.”

Nationally, the COPS Office SVPP awarded nearly $50 million in school safety funding. SVPP provides up to 75% funding for school safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools and school grounds.

“With the new school year underway, the safety of our nation’s students remains paramount,” said COPS Office Director Phil Keith. “Although this school year may look different at the start, now is the ideal time to make preparations to enhance school safety for when all of our children are back in the classroom.”

The Students, Teachers, and Officers Preventing School Violence Act of 2018 (STOP School Violence Act of 2018) gave the COPS Office authority to provide awards directly to states, units of local government, Indian tribes, and public agencies, such as school districts and law enforcement agencies, to improve security at schools and on school grounds in the jurisdiction of the grantee through evidence-based school safety programs.

The award announced Thursday can be used for coordination with law enforcement for the following:

Training for local law enforcement officers to prevent student violence

Metal detectors, locks, lighting, and other deterrent measures

Technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency

Other measures that provide a significant improvement in security

The full list of SVPP awards can be found here.

In addition to the school safety grants announced today, the COPS Office School Safety Working Group, which is composed of representatives from eight national law enforcement organizations, has identified 10 essential actions that can be taken by schools, school districts, and law enforcement agencies to help prevent critical incidents involving the loss of life or injuries in our nation’s schools and to respond rapidly and effectively when incidents do occur.

The Ten Essential Actions to Improve School Safety are applicable to school shootings as well as to other areas of school safety, including natural disasters and traumatic events such as student suicide. Adopting policies and practices based on the recommendations in this publication can help make school communities safer and save lives.