CCSD Police arrest district employee for lewdness after investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District Police arrested a district employee for open and gross lewdness on Dec. 5. Matthew Bidart, 27, was taken into custody after an investigation into an incident at Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts that occurred in November 2019.

Police say the incident did not appear to involve contact with students. Bidart was placed on indefinite suspension in November, according to the negotiated terms with his bargaining unit.

Bidart was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He has been with CCSD since April 2017.