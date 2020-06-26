CCSD police arrest Clark High security officer on student sex charges

1  of  2
Sgt. Bryan Zink CCSD police

Sgt. Bryan Zink provides details on arrest of Clark High School staff member Michael Pacheco, 23. (Facebook/CCSD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who works as a campus security monitor and coach at Clark High School has been arrested on charges involving inappropriate sexual conduct with a student, Clark County School District police say.

Michael Pacheco, 23, was arrested Thursday in the investigation of an incident that occurred this month.

Police posted a Facebook video regarding the arrest, but did not provide a photo of Pacheco.

Pacheco has worked on campus since 2017.

CCSD Police are asking anyone with information about the case or anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Pacheco to call (702) 799-5411.

