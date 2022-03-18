LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District Police have arrested a minor after a gun was discovered at Desert Oasis High School on Friday. There is no official word if the minor arrested is a student at the school at this time.

According to CCSD police, no threats were made against students or staff on campus.

Desert Oasis High School administrators released an email to parents notifying them of the incident on Friday afternoon. Due to the ongoing police investigation, no other information was released on the incident.

The arrest comes one week after an adult and a teen were arrested at the school due to a fight on campus.

A hard lockdown was put in place at the school following the fight.

According to police, nine other individuals were also cited during the incident.

Two days prior to the fight at school, another lockdown was put in place after police investigated reports of a weapon found on campus. One student was detained in the incident by police but was later released.

At this time administrators at Desert Oasis High School are encouraging students and parents to utilize the SafeVoice reporting system if they feel there is an incident that needs to be reported, by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), or through the SafeVoice website or through the free downloadable phone app.

CCSD dispatch is also available if an incident is in need of immediate attention at (702) 799-5411.