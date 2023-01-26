LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A speed enforcement event conducted by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety and Clark County School District Police Department made waves after officers pulled over 60 drivers on Wednesday.

At the time officers were in the area of Garside Middle School where over 60 drivers were stopped for speeds greater than 15 mph over the posted limit.

Two vehicles made CCSDPD’s “highlight reel” on its Facebook page.

One of the two drivers was observed speeding at 44 mph in a posted 25 mph zone. Once officers stopped the vehicle the driver did not have a driver’s license, registration, or insurance on hand at the time, the car also had a “fictitious temporary plate” that expired in 2021 police stated in the post.

CCSD police pulled over over 60 drivers during a speed enforcement on Wednesday. (CCSD police/Facebook)

Meanwhile, CCSDPD also made mention of another driver observed speeding at 42 mph in a posted 25 mph zone.

Once officers pulled the driver over they found a three-year-old child laying in the backseat without a child seat or seatbelt on. The driver also reportedly did not have a driver’s license, registration, or insurance.

Police want to remind the public that if drivers are found without important documents such as a license, registration, and insurance their car will go to “car jail” according to the department’s Facebook post.

The department also posted pictures of two of the vehicles that were pulled over during the enforcement.