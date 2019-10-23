CCSD Police: 14 guns found at valley schools so far this year; most are BB and airsoft guns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School Police are keeping busy this school year when it comes to finding weapons on campus. According to the department’s latest Firearms Confiscation Report, 14 guns have been found at valley schools. Most of those are BB or airsoft guns.

The numbers reported were through October 11, and don’t include the handgun found at Del Webb Middle School yesterday. Also this year, 24 knives have been confiscated on campuses, as well as 13 “other weapons.” No other explanation was given.

When 8 News NOW looked back at last school year, it was discovered that by our county, there were 54 guns found. More than half were BB and airsoft guns. The big difference: No knives were reported by CCSD Police last year.