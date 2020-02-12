CCSD poetry contest winner headed to state competition

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A student from the East Career and Technical Academy took top honors Tuesday at the Clark County School District’s 15th annual Poetry Out Loud contest.

Aylin (pronounced like Eileen) Mendoza was one of five students demonstrating their memorization, recitation and presentation skills at the West Charleston Library.

Our own Nate Tannenbaum served as MC for the event, put on by the CCSD’s School-Community Partnership Office.

Summer Graham, also from the ECTA, came in second, followed by Allyson Adamsen from the Doral Academy.

Each of the students presented two poems in two rounds of competition in front of four judges as well as their teachers, parents, families and friends.

Mendoza takes home a cash prize of $250, courtesy of CenturyLink. She moves on to the state competition next month in Reno, where the winner advances to the National contest and a chance at $50,000 in scholarships.

To learn more about the “Poetry Out Loud” contest, visit https://www.poetryoutloud.org/

To learn more about the CCSD’s School-Community Partnership program, visit http://ccsd.net/community/partnership/