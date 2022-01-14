CCSD plans to use ‘test to stay’ program when school resumes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– When school resumes on Wednesday after taking a 5-day pause, teachers and students will have a new “test to stay” program. It’s for students and employees who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19,

The volunteer program was announced during the Clark County School District Board of Trustees meeting Thursday night.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 19, will allow students and staff exposed to COVID-19 on campus to test every other day and avoid a five-day quarantine.

Teachers are worried the district does not have adequate staffing to keep the plan in place and is concerned about asymptomatic cases.

“Rapid tests are notoriously inaccurate when you are asymptomatic. That’s been proven with epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists,” Vicki Kreidel, National Education Association of Southern NV President, said. “So my first concern is so I could have covid and be accidentally spreading it to my students, and I see 43 students a day.”

If any individual misses one of the testing days, that will automatically go into an isolation period.

CCSD said they have enough rapid tests and more tests are on the way.

Test in stay program applies during school only. Testing does not apply to after-school actives like sports that happened outside of school.