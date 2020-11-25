CCSD PD teams up with charity to hand out turkeys to families in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District Police Department teamed up with Lerner & Rowe Gives Back to help families during these very difficult times. They handed out turkeys to those in need at Ruby Thomas Elementary School.

Organizers said it is important to reach out and give back.

“It makes us feel good to give back to the community, and we would just ask, you know, check on your neighbors to make sure that they’re doing alright,” said Sgt. Bryan Zink of CCSD PD. “And we can’t really gather together, but you know, see if they need anything and always look for these community events. We post events like these on Facebook all the time whenever stuff pops up.”

Organizers distributed more than 700 turkeys to local families.