CCSD partners with Nevada Department of Education to transform curriculum for distance education

LAS VEGAS — The Clark County School District has partnered with the Nevada Department of Education to lead the transformation of core curriculum into distance education resources that will benefit students throughout the state.

“Ensuring our students receive a high level of education during distance education is crucial,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “We are eager to share our resources with other districts throughout the State, so more students have access to online curriculum.”

NDE has procured licenses for the Canvas Learning Management System and Discovery Education content for all school districts in the state of Nevada.

Canvas is the primary learning platform CCSD will be using for distance education during the 2020-21 school year to manage online learning, and to connect teachers, students, and parents to the digital tools they need.

CCSD will be sharing its Canvas course content with school districts statewide. There are more than two dozen courses already available or in the process of being converted for the upcoming school year. The first course offerings cover the secondary curriculum, grades 6-12. Those courses include:

Science Geoscience Science 6-8 Chemistry Biology Physics



Mathematics Pre-Algebra Algebra I Algebra II Geometry Math 6-7 Personal Finance



English English 6-12



Social Studies World History U.S. History Government



Career Technical Education

Electives Personal Wellness Driver’s Education Health



Educators will be able to use these courses to provide distance education to students at CCSD schools and at other public schools throughout the state thanks to the partnership with NDE.

CCSD students will begin distance education on Monday, August 24, 2020.

A parent/student guide will be provided online at ccsd.net prior to the start of school to answer questions that families may have about distance education.