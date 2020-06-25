CCSD parents worry about child care with school year proposal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As we wait to find out how exactly the next school year will play out, parents across the Valley are also wondering about child care.

While we know school campuses will operate differently, some parents are thinking about what will happen to after school care programs, like “Safe Key.”

They want to know so that they can start planning.

“It is just a safe place that I know my daughter can go to while I am working the entire day,” said parent Gloria Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is a nurse who used Safe Key regularly before COVID-19. She hopes it will return.

“I understand school is not a day care,” said Rodriguez. “Her safety is my No. 1 priority. Families all around the Valley, we need child care, and school has provided that for all of us so that we can have two parents that work in the home.”

CCSD’s proposed reopening plan doesn’t discuss much on child care. A segment mentions child care being a challenge with the proposed plan.

Parent Teacher Association (PTA) President Rebecca Garcia agrees it won’t be easy to figure out.

“We are getting a lot of questions about Safe Key programs and those types of programs,” Garcia said. “Those are run by local municipalities, and so this needs to be a discussion that involves our broader community.”

A City of Las Vegas representative says they are hoping to continue Safe Key, but there is no information on it right now.

“I don’t think any of us want to see especially elementary kids home by themselves,” stated Garcia, “they won’t be learning the way they should, and it is not potentially safe.”

At Thursday’s Board of Trustees meeting, child care is expected to be addressed. Parents like Jaime Johnson have a lot of questions.

“To know exactly, like, if they have to be at work at seven, they can drop their kids off at seven instead of nine,” explained Johnson. “Even if they have to leave them later, it would be helpful for them to know that would be an available resource to them.”