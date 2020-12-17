CCSD parents weigh in on possibility of return to classroom for some students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Parents of Clark County School District (CCSD) students are weighing in on today’s announcement regarding the possible return of some students to campuses. This comes after months of turning their homes into classrooms.

We received hundreds of comments from parents on social media about the announcement. There were many contrasting viewpoints, all pointing to what they think is the best decision for their child.

Yereni Estrada is a single mother of five trying to balance distance learning and her job. For months, she’s had to bring her kindergartner to her office to assist him during school.

“It’s hard if I leave him at home because they won’t be able to help him because they all have different times and classes,” she said.

Now, she’s behind on her workload and can’t focus as much on her older kids at home. Estrada says she needs her 5-year-old back in the classroom.

“That’s the group that’s more hard on the parents,” she explained, “because those are the kids that you have to be paying attention, that you have to be constantly sitting with them.”

Other parents are adamant about keeping their kids home. Katie Busser is a mom of five, with two kids that would be impacted by the decision.

“It didn’t seem to make much sense, other than to get people’s hopes up for something that I don’t think will come to fruition,” Busser said.

She is concerned about the risks of exposing her kids and school staff to the virus, especially those who are immunocompromised.

“It’s not something I would wish for my worst enemy, especially wouldn’t wish it on a child,” she said. “I think people who don’t believe that it can affect children, I think it’s wishful thinking on their parts.”

Due to the wide variety of family dynamics, some say it’s difficult to find a one-size-fits-all solution.