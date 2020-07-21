CCSD parents, teachers talk challenges of online education

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District trustees will discuss the latest survey results about school reopening plans during this evening’s special meeting. Less than half of the students were accounted for in the survey.

Most said they want a blended model of learning. But the latest suggestion of full-time distance education seems to dismiss these responses.

The survey showed less than 35% of families want full-time distance education. That’s in contrast to a majority of the teacher unions that support online learning to start the school year.

The latest issue is causing stress among families trying to balance work and their child’s education.

“I don’t know how this is going to work,” said CCSD parent Stephanie Henry. She describes herself as a solo mother. “It’s like a single mom but without any support, right? We don’t have any family here in the city.”

Henry is doing what she can to support Max, her 6-year-old son and an incoming first grader at Harris Elementary School. But she worries about full-time distance education.

“He’s not the kid that can just sit at the computer and learn.”

The latest CCSD proposal may require her to sacrifice work to help him.

“I don’t have the time to actually run my business and sit here and teach him numbers and reading and things like that,” Henry lamented. “If that’s where we’re going, my son might be learning how to run an e-commerce business.”

CCSD claims health and wellness remains the reason behind the full-time distance education recommendation.

The Clark County Education Association (CCEA) supports the suggestion. A recent survey revealed nearly 75% of the roughly 11,000 educators responding want this option.

“It’s not safe for us, it’s not safe for our families, and it’s not safe for the community,” said Jim Frazee, vice president of CCEA and a Centennial High School teacher.

Frazee knows online learning is not ideal but intends to adapt, saying, “Behind me, I’m taking down my diplomas, and I have a whiteboard ordered.”

He even plans to accommodate students without internet access by meeting them in person.

“I’m going to find ways to get the lessons to them.”

He would accept the challenge, but parents like Henry question at what cost?

“There needs to be a solution in place for those parents that don’t have those other alternatives,” she stated.

The National Education Association of Southern Nevada is also advocating for online learning. That teachers union revealed recent concerns about the District possibly making educators sign a liability waiver before returning to campuses.

Whatever decision the District makes, educators will undergo two weeks of professional development before classes start on Aug. 24.