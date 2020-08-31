CCSD parents suggest changes to distance learning following first week of semester

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For many parents of Clark County School District elementary school students, the first week of distance learning was a difficult transition to make. But some say they have ideas on how the school district can makes things better for their kids

Parents are pushing for progress, as distance education continues for CCSD students.

“I’m hoping as we look into next week, there will be some changes,” said CCSD parent Rebecca Garcia. “There are just some big structural challenges.”

Garcia has three kids in the district. She’s most concerned for her 4th grade daughter, saying elementary school students can’t always keep up with the demanding six-hour schedule of online learning.

“Not all schools built it structured, screen-free, work-free breaks during the day,” Garcia said. “That should just be automatically built in to every schedule for distance learning for little kids.”

Sarah George, whose daughter is in kindergarten, has an additional suggestion.

“They could give some assignments that are offline,” George said. “They could provide worksheets, workbooks, something like that, so that they’re independent work time is not also on the computer.”

George’s daughter also has speech and development issues, but her individualized education program, or IEP, hasn’t started yet, and it is unclear what it will look like.

“Right now, it’s kind of in a holding pattern I think,” George said. “She hasn’t really gotten any other kind of services, as far as small group help or anything, but I’m hoping that’s going to start after the first couple weeks go by.”

Garcia, who is also the president of the Nevada PTA, knows CCSD is trying, but she wants more action to be taken.

“Hopefully, the system will recognize that and make adjustments,” Garcia said.

Of course, connectivity continues to be an issue for many families.

If your child still needs computer devices or Internet access, contact the Family Support Center. The number is 1 (888) 616-2476, and the website is connectingkidsnv.org.