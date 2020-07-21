CCSD parents, students steamed after ‘truant’ Jara shows up halfway through meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When Dr. Jesus Jara showed up about halfway through a scheduled meeting, a group of Hispanic parents, students and teachers were so unhappy they told him he would have to reschedule.

“Dr. Jara wasted our members’ time. As the superintendent of the 5th largest school district in the country, our community demands more respect than this,” a statement from Make the Road Nevada said today.

“MRNV agreed to take the meeting with Dr. Jara when he requested on Thursday afternoon that he have the chance to hear from members prior to tomorrow’s board meeting.” But now Jara, who came onto the Zoom call 27 minutes into the hourlong meeting, is in hot water again.

Recent statements regarding blame for the school district’s plans to shift money between schools have produced bitter criticisms from the Gov. Steve Sisolak and the state superintendent of education. They called him a liar.

Others have called for Jara’s resignation.

The news release described Jara as “truant.”

Jara and MRNV members were to discuss the reopening of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s really embarrassing how me as a senior in high school has more of an understanding about how precious people’s time is and how valuable one’s word is,” said Evelyn Hampton, a CCSD student in a comment reported in MRNV’s news release. “If I even start a meeting late with the J4NG program that I’m in, I’m gonna get in trouble for starting that meeting late and there’s gonna be consequences to follow after that.”

“I’ve been told that one’s word is all that they have,” Hampton said. “It’s really important to stress how I (personally) think it’s really selfish and inconsiderate that our time wasn’t valued.”

MNRV included also included this comment from parent Areli Sanches Morales:

“I was waiting for the opportunity to ask a question around the safety of my child and the community as the schools reopen but now I just feel disrespected. Now I can’t help but wonder if Superintendent Jara even cares if he is this late.”

Teacher Mario Wolthers added:

“I was impressed when I learned that Dr Jara had reached out and asked for this meeting. Needless to say, I was disappointed when 10 minutes after the meeting began, he replied to a text one of the staff sent, stating that he would be tardy. A total of 27 minutes late to the meeting that he asked for was a disappointment. I’m left thinking, would he have texted us at all if we hadn’t texted first? I felt as though he didn’t value our time.”