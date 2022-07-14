LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Parents shared their concerns with 8 News Now Thursday after newly released documents showed hefty funds going towards security upgrades at two Clark County School District campuses.

New figures detail planned security upgrades at Eldorado High School costing more than $26 million and at Clark High School to the tune of nearly $100,000.

“It is very concerning,” CCSD parent Kamilah Bywaters said over this large chunk of funding only focused on two schools. “Parents want to know that their children are safe.”

She spoke out during Thursday’s CCSD Regular Board of Trustees meeting after information on the emergency security funding was listed on the July 14 agenda.

Documents showed the majority of the money at Eldorado High School going to secure campus fencing, CCTV camera upgrades a safe, single-entry door, and an alert system.

Clark High School is set to see similar changes, per CCSD documents.

The district calls this a ‘life safety necessity,’ citing violent events on campuses, like the recent attack and sexual assault on a teacher at Eldorado High School.

However, speaking as President, of Las Vegas Alliance of Black School Educators and Co-Chair for Education of the National Action Network, Las Vegas Chapter, Bywaters told 8 News Now she believes all Southern Nevada schools deserve the same treatment.

“It is important that funding is directed towards safety,” Bywaters said. “That is not a question or an argument, but it also needs to be equitable across our district.”

She said she hopes every student can feel comfortable in the classroom.

“How can we support all schools ensuring that all students, all staff,” Bywaters concluded. “All teachers have safe schools to come to.”

CCSD documents also added that each school building has ‘unique needs based on infrastructure and costs will vary.’

8 News Now reached out to the district for an itemized list of upgrades and expenses, but we were told this will stay confidential for now.

More information on the upgrades planned at Eldorado High School and Clark High School is provided below.