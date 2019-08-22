CCSD parents share concerns ahead of looming teachers strike

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A lot of parents, teachers and students felt uneasy over a possible teacher strike Wednesday, ahead of a potentially big day for Clark County School District.

8 News Now spoke with one CCSD parent who stands behind her children’s teachers. Tabitha Miller just wants district leaders to listen to them.

“There’s always kind of the uneasy feeling,” Miller said. “Like what is going to happen? The unknown.”

Miller shared her concerns over an impending strike with 8 News Now as she watched her child’s evening soccer practice in the west valley.

“It’s always nerve wracking,” Miller added. “Because you never know. Is it going to be a strike for one day, for two days, or three days or four days?”

Though Miller stands behind the call for change, she hates it had to come to this potential chaos in the classroom.

“It’s frustrating to see them have to fight and struggle for simple basic things,” Miller said of the CCSD teachers asking for a different district proposal.

Plans for picket signs moved forward last week when negotiations between CCSD and The Clark County Education Association stalled.

The union, along with other employee groups, must consider the following proposal from CCSD:



A 3 percent salary raise this year

A 2 percent STEP increase for eligible employees

The district will contribute 4 percent more to the medical plan.

However, the teacher’s union said this offer was not strong enough. The CCEA also wants a pay bump for educators who advance professionally. If a new offer isn’t made during CCSD’s Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, they’ll walk out of the classroom and raise picket signs September 10.

Experts say district leaders are busy building a backup plan to keep schools open through this process.

“It’s likely that they’re going to have to combine classes,” UNLV Asst. Professor of Education Policy and Leadership Brad Marianno said. “And be very creative in terms of how they provide instruction to students.”

Yet, even if substitutes and administrators step in to smooth things over, kids will likely deal with some sort of disruption. This has parents like Miller pleading for what she calls a necessary compromise.

“Listen to the teachers and to value what they are saying,” Miller said. “Because it’s not unreasonable what they are asking for here.”

The regularly scheduled CCSD Board of Trustees meeting takes place at Liberty High School on Thursday, August 22 at 5:00 p.m.

The CCEA has planned a rally at Liberty High School before the meeting, which is set to start at 4:30 p.m.

The Administrator’s Union will also hold separate negotiations with CCSD on Thursday, but these are unrelated to teacher’s union negotiations and possible strikes.

While other associations are dealing with their own negotiations, they said they’re not in support of the potential, illegal strike and will not participate as of now.

