LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After three separate reported attacks on teachers by students in the Clark County School District Wednesday, the district is having a difficult time breaking the cycle of violence with one month of school left to go.

One of the reported assaults happened at Palo Verde High School, where a student was arrested.

8 News Now spoke to former CCSD police sergeant Philip Gervasi and school parents about the recent outbreaks of violence in schools.

“They need more discipline,” Sgt. Gervasi said. “We didn’t have assaults on teachers at that time, in the 20 years I was there, we didn’t have that type of crime.”

Gervasi said that something needs to be done about the violence.

“It’s not like it used to be, like how parents used to be involved and the administration was serious about what is going on,” he said.

Gervasi told 8 News Now that more discipline for students is needed both from parents and from schools.

“We have to get parents involved, they need to get back with their children to let them know there’s consequences for waht you do, and if you do that, it’s just going to get worse and worse,” he continued.

Sonia Petkewich has children who attend Palo Verde High, and she agreed that parents need to be more involved in their kids’ lives.

“I think it’s a parenting issue, not a teacher issue, we put so much on our teachers to be responsible to educate our children,” she said. “I think the parents need to step up here and teach kids respect and kindness and how to act in a school environment.”

Parent Derek Imig said he wonders if the outbreaks of violence are lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, and that more can be done at home and at schools, and by the district.

“We should go back to respecting adults,” Imig said. “The school district should be seeking help from other sources, parents who want to get involved, Metro, we have one of the best police departments in the country.”

8 News Now reached out to CCSD about the three incidents that occurred on Wednesday, and the district said that while it can’t comment on the consequences for the students due to privacy laws, assaults like these could result in expulsion.