CCSD parents push for students’ return to the classroom full-time

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A group of parents and other community members met to talk about frustrations with the Clark County School District’s (CCSD) hybrid instructional plan Tuesday night. They are upset about the rest of this year and say there’s no reason everyone can’t be back by August.

For a long time, kids have been learning at kitchen tables across the Las Vegas valley. The parents we spoke to tonight are frustrated and want to know why their kids can’t return to the classroom full time.

“Since vaccines are available to teachers, we all expect our kids to be back in school and for sports to be back by fall, by August of this year,” said parent Jenny Edington.

The gathering comes after the recent CCSD survey, in which parents only had to options to choose from. They could have their kids do distance virtual learning or have them learn via the hybrid model.

While parents understand that these options are for this school year, the fear is that CCSD will use the info as an outline for the 2021-22 school term.

“The hybrid model, the way it’s now outlined, our kids would only go back to school two days a week,” said parent Michelle Monson. “And instead of getting five days of interaction with their teachers online right now, they would only receive two, and the other three, they would be left to do online work on their own.”

Many parents spoke out, stating their child is deteriorating mentally and physically by being isolated from the classroom and their peers.

“As time has gone on, I’ve seen the social, emotional and academic harm that this prolonged absence of being in the school has caused, no longer outweighs the benefits of keeping them out of school,” said Monson.

Currently, CCSD has no plans of allowing kids back into the classroom full-time but is offering the hybrid model for Pre-K through third-graders, starting March 1.

8 News Now reached out to Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara to address any of these parents’ concerns moving forward. We have yet to hear back.